News / World

2 Chinese citizens among DC aircraft collision victims: Chinese embassy

Xinhua
  09:57 UTC+8, 2025-01-31       0
The Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Thursday that two Chinese citizens were among the victims in the mid-air collision of a passenger plane and a helicopter.
Xinhua
  09:57 UTC+8, 2025-01-31       0
2 Chinese citizens among DC aircraft collision victims: Chinese embassy
Reuters

Emergency workers recover debris from the Potomac River in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter, as seen from Virginia, US, on January 30, 2025.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Thursday that two Chinese citizens were among the victims in the mid-air collision of a passenger plane and a helicopter near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night.

In a statement obtained by Xinhua, the Chinese Embassy expresses its deep condolences to all the victims and offers heartfelt sympathy to their families.

The embassy has requested the US side to verify the details of the incident and formally inform the Chinese side, and to provide the victims' families assistance in handling the aftermath.

The statement said the embassy will also offer consular protection and assistance within its responsibilities.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that both black boxes, which refer to the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, from the American Airlines plane have now been recovered.

The mid-air collision involved an American Airlines regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and a military Blackhawk helicopter with three US Army soldiers.

US President Donald Trump confirmed there are no survivors in the collision at a press conference in the White House on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     