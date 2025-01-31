Japan PM expresses concern over US withdrawal from WHO
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday expressed concern over the United States' decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, Jiji Press reported.
"The US has played a crucial role in global health. From Japan's perspective, we do not welcome any move that weakens this role," Ishiba stated during a parliamentary budget committee meeting.
On January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, announcing the country's withdrawal from the WHO.