Israel conducts airstrikes in Lebanon amid ceasefire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that the Air Force (IAF) struck overnight multiple Hezbollah military targets in the Beqaa valley of Lebanon.
According to an IDF statement, the targets posed a threat to the Israeli home front and army troops.

The targets struck include a site containing underground infrastructure, used to develop and manufacture weaponry, and additional "terrorist" sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons into Lebanon, according to the IDF.

It claimed that a Hezbollah surveillance drone approached Israeli territory from Lebanon and was intercepted by the IAF on Thursday.

"The IDF remains committed to the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and will not permit any terrorist activity of this kind," said the statement.

"The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate to remove any threat posed to Israel and IDF troops," it added.

The airstrikes took place as Lebanon said Monday that the ceasefire deal with Israel, which expired on Sunday, has been extended until February 18.

The initial agreement, effective on November 27, 2024, required Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon in 60 days and the Lebanese army to take over security along the border and in the south to prevent any presence of weapons and militants. However, Israel has kept troops deployed in Lebanon beyond the initial deadline and has conducted intermittent strikes, some of which have caused deaths and injuries.

