As China takes it's place on the global stage, it extends its principal of "building a community with a shared future for mankind," a goal in which it invites the world to join.

On September 26, China's State Council Information Office published a White Paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions".

This is the first important document to summarize what has been achieved since Chinese President Xi Jinping made the proposal to build such a community of shared future for mankind in March 2013.



The notion of building a community for a shared future for mankind, was stated on a white paper on China's peaceful development that was published by China's State Council Information Office on September 6, 2011.

The white paper states, "Economic globalization has become an important trend in the evolution of international relations. Countries of different systems and different types and at various development stages are in a state of mutual dependence, with their interests intertwined. This has turned the world into a community of common destiny in which the members are closely interconnected."

This is the first time that "a community of common destiny" (命运共同体) appeared in China's official document.



The 2011 white paper also states that the international community "should find new perspectives from the angle of the community of common destiny - sharing weal and woe and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation, exploring new ways to enhance exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, identifying new dimensions in the common interests and values of mankind, and looking for new ways to handle multiple challenges through cooperation among countries and realize inclusive development."

At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in November 2012, Hu Jintao, then General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC said, "We call for promoting equality, mutual trust, inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutually beneficial cooperation in international relations and making joint efforts to uphold international fairness and justice … In promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, we should raise awareness about human beings sharing a community of common destiny. "

In his first overseas trip as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPC and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in March 2013, Xi Jinping put forward the notion of a community with common destiny for mankind.

In his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on March 23, 2013, he said, "It is a world where countries are linked with and dependent on one another at a level never seen before. Mankind, by living in the same global village within the same time and space where history and reality meet, have increasingly emerged as a community of common destiny in which everyone has in himself a little bit of others."



In September 2015, the official translation of 命运共同体 changed from "a community of common destiny" to "a community with a shared future for mankind".

When the 19th National Congress of the CPC amended the Constitution of the CPC, "promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind" was added, making it one of the basic strategies for adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

On March 11, 2018, the Third Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress adopted an amendment to the Constitution of PRC. In the 12th paragraph of the Preamble to the Constitution, "promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind" was added after "developing diplomatic relations, economic and cultural exchanges with other countries".

Since then, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind has become not only the unshakable will of the CPC and the Chinese nation, but also the guiding principle of China's foreign policy. Furthermore, it has been designated as an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

From time to time, diplomatic ethos of any country is adjusted according to the changing internal and external conditions. Since the founding of the PRC in 1949, China's diplomacy has been undergoing repeated transformation. From "liberating mankind" to pursuing peaceful development, and from constructing a harmonious world to building a community with a shared future for mankind, these changes reflect not only the CPC's world view that advances with the times, but also the Chinese people's will to pursue world peace and development.

The ideological connotation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is based on Marxism. According to Karl Marx, human society should eventually move from capitalism to communism. Of course, this process is far from short, but mankind should not give up the efforts to pursue this lofty ideal. Xi Jinping's concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is the new era's practice of the Marx's notion of "a real community".

The ideological connotation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is also deeply rooted in the profound meanings of China's time-honored cultural traditions.

For instance, since ancient times, harmony has been the essence of Chinese culture and it has nurtured Chinese people's views regarding social interactions, human relations, international relations, and man-nature relationship. These views are vividly depicted by such well-known Chinese maxims as "nature and man in one" (天人合一); "all nations should live in harmony" (协和万邦); "harmony in diversity" (和而不同); "always be kind "(人心向善), "righteousness is essential" (义以为上), etc.

It must be noted that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is conducive to highlighting the advanced nature of the CPC and the Chinese dream. It can enrich the meaning of China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and allow China to undertake global responsibility as a big nation. It can also strengthen China's soft power and help formulate theories of international relations with Chinese characteristics.

Apparently, building the community with a shared future for mankind is not only s task for China. The Report of the 19th National Congress of the CPC also called on "people of all countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind by creating a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and cleanness and beauty.

It is true that building a community with a shared future for mankind is a long-term goal that is difficult achieve overnight, but China has not given up pursuing it. As a matter of fact, in its efforts to achieve this goal, China has made great contributions.

To protect world peace, China has been promoting the lofty philosophy of peace, participating in the United Nations peace-keeping operations, dealing with territorial disputes with maximum restraint, and ensuring nuclear safety, among others.

To build a prosperous world, China has been developing its own economy rapidly, pushing forward more opening-up to the outside world, launching the Belt and Road Initiative, and providing economic aid to other developing countries.

As a country with a time-honored civilization, China has made great efforts to promote exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations by translating the works of Chinese leaders into foreign languages, introducing Chinese cultural products and other art forms to the outside world, developing traditional and non-traditional news media, teaching the language of Chinese by the Confucius Institutes, co-hosting cultural festivals with foreign countries, admitting foreign students into Chinese universities, etc.

To achieve green development, China has been making great efforts to uphold the notion of Scientific Outlook on Development and "ecological civilization", actively participating in global climate governance, pursuing green development, and intensifying the utilization of renewable energy.

In conclusion, building a community with a shared future for mankind is a lengthy and arduous journey. However, if every country can get more united to move forward, this journey will be completed at last.

(The author is from the College of International Relations of Sichuan International Studies University.)