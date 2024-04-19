﻿
Opinion

US betrays its conscience by vetoing Palestine's UN entry

China Daily
  20:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
The vote on April 18 for granting the Palestine state full membership at the UN Security Council underlines the quest of the Palestinian people for independence and statehood.
China Daily
  20:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
US betrays its conscience by vetoing Palestine's UN entry
China Daily

Representatives from the United Nations Security Council vote on Thursday in New York on a draft resolution that recommended the UN General Assembly admit Palestine as a full UN member. The resolution failed, as it was vetoed by the United States.

The vote on April 18 for granting the Palestine state full membership at the United Nations Security Council underlines the quest of the Palestinian people for independence and statehood.

However, by vetoing the application from 13.5 million Palestinians, despite 12 "yes" votes and two abstentions, the US has once again positioned itself against an over-whelming majority of the global community in matters of conscience.

This action has not only thwarted the aspirations of the Palestinian people but also prompted scrutiny over the fairness and immediacy in addressing their rights. Doubts cast on Palestine's ability to govern and its peace commitments are only a means to divert attention from what are their fundamental rights. The insistence on direct negotiations overlooks the shifting dynamics in the region, including the decreasing support from Israel for a two-state solution.

It's Israeli settlement expansion on the western bank of the Jordan River that has restricted the space for a Palestine state since the time it applied for UN membership in 2011. It's the superpower's unwarranted support of Israel that eroded the basis of a two-state solution, which is the only path toward lasting peace.

At a time when Israeli forces are still in Gaza and an attack on Rafah is still possible, it's more urgent now than at any time in history to accept the Palestine state as a full UN member. It's also time for the US to realign with the course of history that favors justice and peace.

Source: China Daily   Editor: Yang Yiting
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     