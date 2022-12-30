﻿
News / Sport

China's Sun becomes first post-2000 ITTF year-end world No. 1

Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0
China's Sun Yingsha has made history by becoming the first post-2000 player to finish as the year-end world No. 1 in the International Table Tennis Federation world rankings.
Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2022-12-30       0

China's Sun Yingsha has made history by becoming the first post-2000 player to finish as the year-end world No. 1 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings.

Born in 2000, Sun rose to the top of the world rankings on January 30 for the first time. She topped the recently-released year-end world rankings with 8,270 points.

The 22-year-old won titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macau and WTT Cup Finals in October, after helping China claim its fifth consecutive women's title at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"Starting the year as world No. 1 will be a new kind of pressure for Sun Yingsha. At just 22, Sun's career is just getting started," read a WTT article on its website.

Sun was followed by teammates Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi. Japanese duo Mima Ito and Hina Hayata ranked fifth and sixth respectively. Other players in the world's top 10 are Chen Xingtong (China), Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) and Han Ying (Germany).

Reigning world champion Fan Zhendong of China led the men's singles world rankings with 7,700 points in the final edition of 2022.

"The last 12 months have been full of highs for Fan. When the biggest stage called the world No. 1 answered," said the WTT.

Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto followed in second. China's Ma Long and Wang Chuqin were placed third and fourth respectively.

Other top 10 male paddlers include Truls Moregard (Sweden), Liang Jingkun (China), Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Lin Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei), Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) and Darko Jorgic (Slovenia).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     