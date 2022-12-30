China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5

The 14th National People's Congress will open its first annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2023, according to a decision made by the 13th NPC Standing Committee on Friday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Tuesday to Friday.

The suggested agenda of the annual session includes reviewing the government work report and examining the report on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development for 2022 and the draft plan on national economic and social development for 2023.

The session is expected to examine the report on the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2022 and the draft central and local budgets for 2023.

According to the decision, lawmakers are expected to deliberate a draft amendment to the Legislation Law and review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The annual session will also elect and make decisions to appoint members of state organs.