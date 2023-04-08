﻿
News / Sport

Marathon race walk mixed relay unveiled as new event for Paris Olympics

Xinhua
  23:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-08       0
World Athletics on Saturday released the format for the new race walking mixed gender event that will make its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Xinhua
  23:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-08       0

World Athletics on Saturday released the format for the new race walking mixed gender event that will make its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The new marathon race walk mixed relay, which takes the place of the men's 50-kilometer race walk, will feature 25 teams. Each team will consist of one male and one female athlete, who will alternate to complete the marathon distance (42.195km) in four legs of "approximately equal distance".

According to World Athletics, the marathon distance was selected "because of its existing popularity in athletics and link to the traditions of the Olympic Games."

The new event will be held on the same course as the men's and women's 20km race walking events, a one-kilometer loop at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, and is estimated to be completed in around three hours.

"This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable. We believe it will be easily understood by fans, will feature exciting competition and, importantly, it will ensure full gender equality across the Olympic track and field program for the first time," said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

World Athletics is yet to publish the team qualification pathway for the new event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     