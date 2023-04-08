﻿
Biz / Economy

Lock-up shares worth 66.51 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-08
Lock-up shares with a total market value of around 66.51 billion yuan (about 9.66 billion US dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.
Lock-up shares with a total market value of around 66.51 billion yuan (about 9.66 billion US dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

Four companies will each see shares worth over 5 billion yuan freed up for trading. FAW Jiefang Group Co., Ltd. ranks first with nearly 26.2 billion yuan of lock-up shares becoming tradable, according to data from Shujubao, a financial information provider run by the Securities Times.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.45 percent to 3,327.65 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.85 percent higher at 11,967.74 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
