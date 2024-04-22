'Mermaids' make a splash at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Nearly 100 athletes vied in the 2024 China Mermaid Open & International Mermaid Competition, in the first international professional mermaid competition held in Shanghai.

An underwater visual feast by nearly 100 athletes from home and abroad was presented at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area over the weekend.

The athletes were competing in the 2024 China Mermaid Open & International Mermaid Competition, with the park the site of the first leg of the contest. It was the first time an international professional "mermaid" competition was held in Shanghai.

It drew nearly 100 top athletes from countries such as China, South Korea, and Kazakhstan, among whom several were champions at previous events.

Ti Gong

They showed off their stunning skills and presented a variety of programs.

The scoring is based on the degree of action completion, technique difficulty, performance, and creativity.

Two athletes from south China's Guangdong Province were crowned the male and female champions after fierce competition.

The venue of the competition has 7,500 cubic meters of water and nearly 50,000 fish of 10 species.

It is an arena of underwater performances with scenes of an "underwater dragon palace" created.

Previously a niche sport, mermaid competitions in China have gained attention and popularity in recent years, said Li Shaojun, general manager of the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

To promote the sport, the park will stage a male mermaid show and a dreamlike mermaid dance during the upcoming May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong