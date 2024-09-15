Ji storms to wire-to-wire CLPGA victory in Shanghai

In a mad rush to finish the final round before the arrival of Tropical Storm Bebinca on Sunday, China's Ji Yuai held it together in the wild and windy conditions to close with an even-par 72 and win the inaugural Fila Golf Women's Classic by two shots on Chongming Island in Shanghai.

With the players teeing off the final round from a shotgun start with carts at 6.40am on the Yangtze Links at PGA Golf Club Anying, Ji finished on 10-under-par 206 to claim the 180,000-yuan (US$25,380) winner's purse.

Amateur Tang Rongze finished runner-up after also posting an even-par 72 playing in the final group, while Cai Danlin was third at four shots back after a 3-under 69. Chinese amateurs Ren Yijia (70) and Zhou Shiyuan (71) were equal fourth, five shots off the pace.

Ji, who becomes the first two-time winner on the China LPGA Tour this year after having won the Tianjin Women's Open in April, put together a steady round in the difficult conditions that included three birdies, a double-bogey six at the 359-yard fourth hole, followed by a bogey at the par-3 next.

"It's great to enter the winners' club, again. But I haven't lost my game since Tianjin, it's just one or two little troublesome things which blocked the way to the winner's podium. I was confident going into this week. Since the first birdie in the first round, I became more and more confident," said Ji, who moved to second on the CLPGA Tour Order of Merit with 257,913 yuan in earnings.