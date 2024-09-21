News / Sport

UCI Tour of Chongming Island set for October

  17:48 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
The 2024 Tour of Chongming Island, October 15 to 17, has attracted 108 professional cyclists representing 18 teams from around the world.
The 2024 Tour of Chongming Island, October 15 to 17, has attracted 108 professional cyclists representing 18 teams from around the world.

As one of the 27 stops of the 2024 UCI Women's World Tour, the three-day event has a total length of 349.3 kilometers, covering major landmarks and tourist attractions on Chongming Island, as well as the Yangtze River Tunnel Bridge.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Tour of Chongming Island will be held on October 15-17.

The starting and finishing line of Day 1 and Day 3 races has been set at Chongming Avenue New City Park. The Day 2 race will start from Changxing Island Country Park.

The team list includes four world tour teams, 13 continental teams, and the Chinese national team.

According to the organizers, an amateur cycling competition will be organized on the island as a warm-up for the event. A cycling carnival will be organized during the three-day competition to get the public involved.

Ti Gong

The three-day event will feature 108 international cyclists representing 18 teams.

"The event is integrating sports with Chongming's tourist resources and ecological environment," said Shi Lei, deputy director of Chongming District.

"Over the years, Tour of Chongming Island has helped enhance local residents' enthusiasm for cycling and outdoor sports. We have introduced cycling classes to all primary schools on the island."

The different routes.

Source: SHINE
