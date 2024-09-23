Jump rope athletes compete in national tournament in Jiading

More than 200 enthusiasts from home and abroad gathered in Waigang Town in the district over the weekend for the opening of the 2024 National Jump Rope Masters Tournament.

More than 200 jump rope enthusiasts from home and abroad gathered in Waigang Town in Jiading District over the weekend for the opening of the 2024 National Jump Rope Masters Tournament. As a traditional competitive event with a history of over 2,000 years, rope jumping has been one of the earliest sports in China to suit the "fitness for all" concept and has become a fashionable fitness option in recent years due to its simplicity and accessibility. The competition provided the answer to how jumping rope in a limited space displays the creativity of athletes, and represents the highest level in its field in China.

It set up three categories for children, teenagers, and adults, including four major events such as 30-second single-rope jump and an individual freestyle battle, showcasing the contestants' speed, endurance, and artistic skills. Cen Xiaolin, the world record holder for the 30-second single-rope jump at the 2023 World Rope Jumping Championships, participated in the competition. His light and steady steps perfectly combined the skills and artistry of rope jumping, winning applause and cheers from the audience. Han Zimo won the title of "National Rope Jumping Master" in the children's group with the highest score in three competitive events. He underwent three months of intensive training, especially in speed, strength, and freestyle, for the tournament. "I was very nervous and I trained for a long time for this competition," Han said. "I am very happy to participate and hope to have the opportunity to participate again."

Maverick Larkin from Australia made his first visit to Shanghai for the event. He started rope jumping 11 years ago when he was just 5 years old. "There was lots of practice over the years, and I now get to perform, teach and compete all over the world," he said. "I am so impressed with the development of the Chinese athletes, and I think Australia and lots of other countries can learn from the way the Chinese teams are training." Over the past two days, Larkin visited different places in Waigang. "Waigang Town is beautiful. We visited rice fields and did ceramic art for the first time. I've already messaged my family, saying we need to come here again because it's so beautiful," he said.

To fuel the "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season, and deepen the integration of business, tourism, culture, and sports, Waigang has launched cultural and sports activities such as community sports meetings and fun orientation races, as well as a trendy bazaar featuring a display of intangible cultural heritage and traditional handicrafts. There are also world champion rope jumping pop-up shows and a cunwan (a village version of the Spring Festival gala) performance. Rope jumping champion teams will also visit campuses, industrial parks, and communities of Shanghai to show the possibilities of the sport, ignite the interest of young people, and make it more popular. Shanghai is building a world-renowned sports city and Waigang has built a number of community citizen fitness centers and other sports venues, and a sports park will start construction next year, allowing citizens to practise fitness on their doorstep.