Ti Gong

The Shanghai Citizens' Jiuzi Competition was held on the bank of the Suzhou Creek over the weekend, combining the joyful and healthy exercise of haipai (Shanghai-style) alley games with competitive sports. Jiuzi literally refers to the "nine games" traditionally played in Shanghai's old lanes some 50 years ago. It includes nine traditional alley games such as playing marbles, rolling hoops, hopscotch, and rubber band skipping. The competition was divided into youth, adult, and international student groups, allowing citizens and foreign participants of different levels and ages to find suitable events.

Ti Gong

It provided opportunities for athletes from China and abroad to learn and communicate, while increasing the fun of the competition, promoting the popularization and development of the event, and spreading haipai culture, Chinese sports culture, and the culture of longtang (old Shanghai-style alleys). The competition, also a city-level selection competition of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games, was held at Jiuzi Park in Huangpu District. It attracted a large numbers, who burst into cheers for the performance of athletes. About 100 athletes will participate in the final of the citizens games on October 20.

Ti Gong

The competition attracted the participation of many foreign students in Shanghai. Collins Komar from Kenya has been in Shanghai for six years It was his first time competing. "At first I was a little bit nervous, but once I participated in it, I felt good," he said. He performed particularly well in the rolling hoop. "It's very interesting because I used to play this in my country when I was a young kid, and it gives me back the memories," he explained. "Shanghai is a beautiful city, I like it. It has so many beautiful things, so many beautiful places, and good people, and I have recommended most of my friends to come here."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong