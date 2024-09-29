News / Sport

Foreign students learn haipai alley games

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
The Shanghai Citizens' Jiuzi Competition was held on the bank of the Suzhou Creek over the weekend, combining the joy of haipai alley games with competitive sports.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
Foreign students learn <i>haipai</i> alley games
Ti Gong

A fun-filled time

The Shanghai Citizens' Jiuzi Competition was held on the bank of the Suzhou Creek over the weekend, combining the joyful and healthy exercise of haipai (Shanghai-style) alley games with competitive sports.

Jiuzi literally refers to the "nine games" traditionally played in Shanghai's old lanes some 50 years ago. It includes nine traditional alley games such as playing marbles, rolling hoops, hopscotch, and rubber band skipping.

The competition was divided into youth, adult, and international student groups, allowing citizens and foreign participants of different levels and ages to find suitable events.

Foreign students learn <i>haipai</i> alley games
Ti Gong

Eyes on the counters.

It provided opportunities for athletes from China and abroad to learn and communicate, while increasing the fun of the competition, promoting the popularization and development of the event, and spreading haipai culture, Chinese sports culture, and the culture of longtang (old Shanghai-style alleys).

The competition, also a city-level selection competition of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games, was held at Jiuzi Park in Huangpu District. It attracted a large numbers, who burst into cheers for the performance of athletes.

About 100 athletes will participate in the final of the citizens games on October 20.

Foreign students learn <i>haipai</i> alley games
Ti Gong

Children are enthusiastic about taking part.

The competition attracted the participation of many foreign students in Shanghai.

Collins Komar from Kenya has been in Shanghai for six years

It was his first time competing.

"At first I was a little bit nervous, but once I participated in it, I felt good," he said.

He performed particularly well in the rolling hoop.

"It's very interesting because I used to play this in my country when I was a young kid, and it gives me back the memories," he explained.

"Shanghai is a beautiful city, I like it. It has so many beautiful things, so many beautiful places, and good people, and I have recommended most of my friends to come here."

Foreign students learn <i>haipai</i> alley games
Ti Gong

Foreign students enjoy the competition.

Foreign students learn <i>haipai</i> alley games
Ti Gong

Board games are popular.

Foreign students learn <i>haipai</i> alley games
Ti Gong

Hop scotching is fun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     