Extreme sports competition underway on West Bund

The FISE World Series in Shanghai's Xuhui District features 560 athletes from 39 countries competing in six different disciplines, including BMX, skateboarding and breaking.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2024 FISE World Series, one of the world's largest extreme sports events, began on Wednesday on the West Bund in Shanghai's Xuhui District. Nearly 560 athletes from 39 countries are competing in six different disciplines through October 20. The first two days will focus on training and qualifying rounds, while the finals are from Friday to Sunday. Featured events include BMX freestyle park, flatland BMX, street skateboarding, inline skating, breaking, and scooter street competitions.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Star athletes such as BMX rider Sun Sibei, winner of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifying round in Shanghai, and Japan's Kyonosuke Yamashita, a rising star in skateboarding, are among the top contenders. Other notable participants include freestyle BMX flatland world No. 2 Yu Katagiri, and breaking veteran B-Girl Ayumi from Japan. Several Chinese athletes are also competing for top honors. In addition to professional competitions, the event aims to engage the public with an extensive 70,000 square meter carnival along the Huangpu River. Visitors can explore outdoor activities, extreme sports, music, fashion, and food. The carnival offers over 200 brands and clubs, providing activities to immerse attendees in the world of extreme sports.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

While the professional competitions are a major highlight, the event also focuses on promoting youth and amateur participation, according to the organizers. The youth and amateur divisions have grown in recent years, with many young athletes eager to make their mark. For instance, Chinese BMX rider Liu Haoran, ranked as the top rider in his age group globally, is competing in the BMX freestyle park event. The FISE Carnival also features a variety of events such as autograph sessions with top skateboarders, street dance performances, and demonstrations of other extreme sports like paragliding and flatland BMX. The event also includes live music performances, food stalls, and a special evening entertainment program, transforming the site into a cultural and lifestyle festival.



