News / Sport

Extreme sports competition underway on West Bund

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0
The FISE World Series in Shanghai's Xuhui District features 560 athletes from 39 countries competing in six different disciplines, including BMX, skateboarding and breaking.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-10-16       0
Extreme sports competition underway on West Bund
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An athlete practices on the West Bund for the 2024 FISE World Series on Wednesday.

The 2024 FISE World Series, one of the world's largest extreme sports events, began on Wednesday on the West Bund in Shanghai's Xuhui District.

Nearly 560 athletes from 39 countries are competing in six different disciplines through October 20.

The first two days will focus on training and qualifying rounds, while the finals are from Friday to Sunday.

Featured events include BMX freestyle park, flatland BMX, street skateboarding, inline skating, breaking, and scooter street competitions.

Extreme sports competition underway on West Bund
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Performers demonstrate their breaking skills on the sideline of the competition.

Star athletes such as BMX rider Sun Sibei, winner of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifying round in Shanghai, and Japan's Kyonosuke Yamashita, a rising star in skateboarding, are among the top contenders.

Other notable participants include freestyle BMX flatland world No. 2 Yu Katagiri, and breaking veteran B-Girl Ayumi from Japan. Several Chinese athletes are also competing for top honors.

In addition to professional competitions, the event aims to engage the public with an extensive 70,000 square meter carnival along the Huangpu River.

Visitors can explore outdoor activities, extreme sports, music, fashion, and food. The carnival offers over 200 brands and clubs, providing activities to immerse attendees in the world of extreme sports.

Extreme sports competition underway on West Bund
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Some of the events are held at the West Bund Dome Art Center.

While the professional competitions are a major highlight, the event also focuses on promoting youth and amateur participation, according to the organizers.

The youth and amateur divisions have grown in recent years, with many young athletes eager to make their mark. For instance, Chinese BMX rider Liu Haoran, ranked as the top rider in his age group globally, is competing in the BMX freestyle park event.

The FISE Carnival also features a variety of events such as autograph sessions with top skateboarders, street dance performances, and demonstrations of other extreme sports like paragliding and flatland BMX.

The event also includes live music performances, food stalls, and a special evening entertainment program, transforming the site into a cultural and lifestyle festival.



Extreme sports competition underway on West Bund
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The FISE Carnival features a variety of interactive events on the West Bund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu River
Xuhui
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     