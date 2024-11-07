﻿
Zheng Qinwen defeats Paolini to reach WTA Finals semis

Xinhua
  00:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
Paris Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen cruised to a straight-set victory over Jasmine Paolini at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Wednesday, securing her spot in the semifinals.
Reuters

China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her women's singles group stage match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 6, 2024.

Paris Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen of China cruised to a straight-set victory over Jasmine Paolini at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Wednesday, securing her spot in the semifinals.

In the third round of the Purple Group singles, seventh seed Zheng faced off against fourth seed Paolini. Zheng had won all three of their previous encounters.

Zheng was in excellent form throughout the match, delivering 12 aces and breaking Paolini's serve five times. She won the lop-sided match by 6-1, 6-1, marking her fourth consecutive victory over the Italian.

With this win, Zheng advanced to the semifinals, finishing second in the Purple Group with a 2-1 record. Top-seeded Sabalenka had already clinched the top place in the group and advanced to the semifinals. Zheng will next face the group winner from the singles' Orange Group.

Zheng became the second Chinese singles player to reach the WTA Finals semifinals, following Li Na in 2013.

Zheng said after the match, "I am really proud that I can make it because I didn't know what would happen when I came to this WTA Finals. It's my first time. So I just told myself to enjoy it. Actually, I played in a very difficult group. I want to thank the fans who came to watch me today."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
