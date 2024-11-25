News / Sport

Double Dutch jump rope contest held in Qingpu District

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:46 UTC+8, 2024-11-25
The Double Dutch Contest Shanghai 2024 was held in Qingpu District over the weekend, attracting nearly 1,000 high-level athletes from eight countries and regions.
The Double Dutch Contest Shanghai 2024 was held in Qingpu District over the weekend, presenting a sports feast of "speed and passion."

The event attracted nearly 1,000 athletes from eight countries and regions, marking the highest level of internationalization in its history.

Double Dutch is a popular sport requiring a high degree of tacit understanding between jump rope partners. Two rope swingers hold the ends of two ropes, which are beaten on the ground in the same or opposite directions, while jumpers perform tricks between the ropes.

Children show off their skills.

With the integration of popular elements such as gymnastics, strength training, dance, steps, and music, Double Dutch combines entertainment, appreciation, and competition, offering a visual feast for viewers.

Since its inception in 2014, the Double Dutch Contest Shanghai has been successfully held eight times, attracting nearly 400 teams from around the world, with the scale, competitive level, and international influence increasing continuously.

After two days of fierce competition, the 30-second challenge contest record set last year, of 138 times for a single foot, was tied this year.

During the Paris Olympics, Double Dutch appeared as a featured performance on the Olympic stage.

Athletes celebrate their achievements.

Dan Thompson, an athlete from the United States, was visiting Shanghai for the third time.

"I'm excited to be here for the contest, and it is incredible," he said.

"The large screens, the lights, and everything is so professional and well done, and I think the rest of the world has a lot to learn from China on how they perform and do contests in jump rope and Double Dutch," he added.

