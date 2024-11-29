Shanghai Port celebrates season double with fans

Shanghai Port celebrated their successful CSL season with fans and old acquaintances at the SAIC Pudong Arena.

Shanghai Port finished the 2024 season on a high note, winning the Chinese Super League in the penultimate round and then beating Shandong in the CFA Cup final for its first cup title. At SAIC Pudong Arena, manager Kevin Muscat, players, and fans celebrated the double with a ceremony that was attended by some of the club's old acquaintances, including legendary local football coach Xu Genbao.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"In 1995, I led Shanghai Shenhua to the (top-tier league) Jia A championship. However, we lost the CFA Cup final to Shandong that year," Xu said. "So, congratulations to Shanghai Port for finally completing the double crown achievement." Shanghai Port players, such as Wu Lei, Lv Wenjun, and Wang Shenchao, honed their skills in Xu's soccer training facility on Chongming Island. Xu, 81, is the Shanghai U18 youth team's general coach.

Muscat, the Australian manager, instructed Port players to forgo "practical football" in favor of an attacking and attractive playing style. "He wants us to play attacking football, to be bold and brave up front," said goalkeeper Yan Junling, who recorded his 100th CSL clean sheet last season. "Even if we have a big lead, we don't waste time on the pitch," Yan said. "Results are essential, but so is making supporters happy. Beautiful football can help us continue to attract fans. This is Muscat's philosophy."

Shanghai Port set a new top-tier domestic league record by scoring 96 goals in 30 rounds on its way to capturing its third CSL title. Star striker Wu Lei's 34 goals and Brazilian midfielder Oscar's 22 assists helped them top CSL's player rankings. This year marks the 10th anniversary of SIPG's independent operation of the club, and the double crown makes it the most successful year since its inception.

