Li cards rare albatross in CLPGA Tour Championship win

Li Shuying captured the CLPGA Tour Championship in memorable fashion on Saturday as the Jilin Province native carded a rare albatross two at the par-5 fourth hole on the way to a four-stroke victory on Hainan Island.

After starting the day four strokes behind overnight leader Ji Yuai (72), Li closed with an 8-under-par 64 on The Vintage course at Mission Hills Resort Haikou for a 54-hole score of 9-under 207. Her maiden China LPGA Tour title was worth 120,000 yuan (US$16,575).

Ji finished runner-up to move to the top of the Order of Merit, ahead of Pang Runzhi (66), after closing with an even-par round. Zhou Shiyuan, the 14-year-old who was aiming to win her third straight tournament against a pro field, shot 69 to finish equal third, tied with fellow amateur Xu Ying (71).

Playing one group ahead of the lead group, Li came out firing with a birdie three at the first hole to get to 2-under. At the 487-yard fourth, the 20-year-old found the cup with a hybrid from 210 yards out for the fourth albatross in Tour history – the first since the 2023 Women's China Open when Fang Xinyuan accomplished the feat.

"I saw the ball land five yards to the right of the pin, bounce and disappear. But I had no good vision. Cai Danlin (76) in the same group saw it and told me. It's my first time. I felt so happy. I have had two hole-in-ones, but an albatross is rarer," said said Li, who last month won on the Dream Tour, the development circuit of the LPGA of Korea Tour. Next year she will play full-time on the KLPGA Tour.

Li would finish her round with six more birdies, including three consecutively from the 12th hole, and two bogeys.

"At that time (of the albatross), I saw the leaderboard and knew I had a good chance. But you know I lost a lot of shots on the back nine yesterday. Even with a birdie at the 10th hole, I didn't feel safe. Ji Yuai is a talented player and could have had a couple of eagles. I didn't feel safe until I saw that my second shot was on the 18th green.

"I am a KLPGA member and play regularly over there. I can't play often in China, so I was eager for a win. I did it today."

Ji, who was aiming for her third victory of the year, got off to a disastrous start with a birdie and four bogeys over the front nine. She then settled down to card three birdies over the back nine.