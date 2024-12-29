Development of waters sports in YRD region under full sail

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is on top gear for the integrated development of water sports.

Sports development in the Yangtze River Delta region is in the fast lane with a series of measures involving water sports centers and competitions mapped out.

Among them, a sports tourism cluster centering around Dianshan Lake and Dishui Lake in Shanghai, and Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang Province will be developed, and efforts are being made to accelerate the construction of the Lingang Water Sports Center to create a high-quality living space there.

An increasing number of lakeside marathons, triathlons, rowing, and sailing events will be held to enhance the sports tourism brand of the region and a cross-region sports tourism special route circling Dianshan Lake will be launched based on the blueprint.

The Lingang Special Area is about to welcome an eye-catching water sports center, which will integrate sport training, competitions, and leisure for the public. The comprehensive center has recently obtained approval for the feasibility study report and construction will start soon.

The architecture will adopt the element of sail arches, creating a pure white rhythm between water and sky, allowing visitors not only to engage in sports but also to rest atop the white sails, enjoying the view that extends from the lake to the vast sea.

The center, by enhancing the cultural connotations of sailing and windsurfing, promotes the integration of professional event organization with mass participation, as well as the combination of fitness for all and competitive sports. It will advance the development of Lingang and create a water sports complex that integrates international events, top-level training, and fitness for all.

Meanwhile, based on the blueprint of the high-quality integrated development of sports in the Yangtze River Delta region, the Yangtze River Delta Regatta (Shanghai leg) is being held at Dianshan Lake over the weekend.