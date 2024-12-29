﻿
Development of waters sports in YRD region under full sail

Sports development in the Yangtze River Delta region is in the fast lane with a series of measures involving water sports centers and competitions mapped out.
  The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is in top gear for the integrated development of water sports.

  The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is on top gear for the integrated development of water sports. 

  A fierce regatta on Dianshan Lake

Among them, a sports tourism cluster centering around Dianshan Lake and Dishui Lake in Shanghai, and Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang Province will be developed, and efforts are being made to accelerate the construction of the Lingang Water Sports Center to create a high-quality living space there.

An increasing number of lakeside marathons, triathlons, rowing, and sailing events will be held to enhance the sports tourism brand of the region and a cross-region sports tourism special route circling Dianshan Lake will be launched based on the blueprint.

The Lingang Special Area is about to welcome an eye-catching water sports center, which will integrate sport training, competitions, and leisure for the public. The comprehensive center has recently obtained approval for the feasibility study report and construction will start soon.

The architecture will adopt the element of sail arches, creating a pure white rhythm between water and sky, allowing visitors not only to engage in sports but also to rest atop the white sails, enjoying the view that extends from the lake to the vast sea.

The center, by enhancing the cultural connotations of sailing and windsurfing, promotes the integration of professional event organization with mass participation, as well as the combination of fitness for all and competitive sports. It will advance the development of Lingang and create a water sports complex that integrates international events, top-level training, and fitness for all.

Meanwhile, based on the blueprint of the high-quality integrated development of sports in the Yangtze River Delta region, the Yangtze River Delta Regatta (Shanghai leg) is being held at Dianshan Lake over the weekend.

  A yacht under full sail.

  The Lingang Special Area is about to welcome an eye-catching water sports center.

Harnessing the wind and coursing through the water, more than 100 sailors from home and abroad, including Olympic gold medalist Xu Lijia, raced on the lake in Qingpu District.

"The Yangtze River Delta region is gradually becoming a pioneer and demonstration area for the development of national sailing sports," said Wang Haiwei, Party secretary of of the Shanghai Competitive Sports Training Management Center. "The wind conditions at Dianshan Lake in winter are excellent, and the safety factor is also very high, making it very suitable for holding sailing events."

After the start sounded, 34 teams rushed out, with more than a hundred sailors challenging the cold wind, accurately controlling the starting rhythm, and showing professional competition level.

The wind on the lake surface changed rapidly, posing a challenge to the sailors and helmsmen. The gusts and wind shifts also posed great difficulty to the operation of each team, testing the team's cooperation ability and assessing the sailors' skills in forecasting wind shifts and areas, as well as route selection.

Competitors ranging from children to those aged 60s, all strived to overcome the difficulties and completed the race after several hours, without any collisions or other accidents, displaying outstanding skills and tenacious fighting spirit.

"The location is good, and the event was very well prepared," said Christian Kunert from Germany who has been in Shanghai for three years and practising sailing for more than 10 years. "It's a really competitive race because there are lots of very good sailors, and we have a lot of fun today."

