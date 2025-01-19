News / Sport

Chinese volleyball star Zhu leads Conegliano to victory against former club Scandicci

Chinese volleyball star Zhu Ting scored on Saturday to help Proseccp Doc Imoco Conegliano secure a 3-0 victory over her former club Savino Del Bene Scandicci
Chinese volleyball star Zhu Ting delivered a stellar performance on Saturday, scoring a match-high 17 points to help Proseccp Doc Imoco Conegliano secure a 3-0 victory over her former club Savino Del Bene Scandicci in the 19th round of the Italian Serie A1 volleyball league.

Conegliano showcased their superiority against second-ranked Scandicci. In a closely-contested first set, Zhu helped her team to a 25-21 win. Conegliano then dominated the next two sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-13 for their 18th consecutive league win this season.

After the match, Zhu warmly interacted with her former teammates and staff, and she received a warm reception from the Scandicci fans.

In an interview with Xinhua, Zhu expressed her happiness about playing against her former club. "It was a special feeling to compete in a familiar arena against a familiar team. I really enjoyed the match today," she said.

Regarding her wrist injury, Zhu reassured fans about her recovery. "My wrist is in good condition now, and I feel quite relaxed thanks to the great team atmosphere," she noted.

Zhu hoped that in 2025 she can stay healthy and happy, continue enjoying volleyball, and achieve more success with her team. "I aim to perform well in every match and embrace the joy of playing volleyball," she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
