Liverpool reopens six-point lead over Arsenal after Nunez late show at Brentford

Darwin Nunez scored two goals in injury time as Liverpool won 2-0 away to Brentford to reopen their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

An entertaining game appeared to end in a 0-0 draw, despite both sides having chances, before the Uruguayan striker latched onto a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first minute of injury time, turning the ball past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford had defended well all game, but their work was undone by the opening goal, and moments later Nunez doubled Liverpool's lead with a powerful shot after controlling a pass from Harvey Elliott to make it 2-0.

Liverpool's win put the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their match at home to Aston Villa, although Arsenal started well against the side led by their former coach Unai Emery.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 35th minute after a pass from Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Arsenal looked in control, but five minutes later Youri Tielemans hurled himself forward to connect with Lucas Digne's cross from the left to give Villa a lifeline.

Ollie Watkins made it 2-2 in the 68th minute when he volleyed in Matty Cash's ball from the left.

There was plenty of time for a winning goal and Mikel Merino thought he had claimed all three points for Arsenal in the closing moments, only for his effort to be ruled out after the ball hit Havertz's arm.

Bournemouth ended Newcastle United's hopes of a club record 10th consecutive win in emphatic style in the early kickoff, with Justin Kluivert scoring a hat-trick and then providing a late assist for Milos Kerkez to score the final goal of a 4-1 win.

Kluivert opened the scoring after just six minutes when he slid home Antoine Semenyo's pass and although Bruno Guimaraes equalized from a corner in the 25th minute, Kluivert put Bournemouth back in front after Guimaraes lost the ball at the edge of his penalty area.

The forward then completed his second hat-trick of the season in the 92nd minute as he drove forward and scored after winning possession from Anthony Gordon.

Leicester's struggle continued as Ruud van Nistelrooy's side crashed to a seventh consecutive league defeat losing 2-0 at home to Fulham.

Harry Wilson had a hand in both of Fulham's goals, clipping in a cross that was flicked on by Sasa Lukic for Emile Smith Rowe to score with a low header in the 48th minute.

The Welsh winger was again the provider 20 minutes later when he crossed to the far post for the unmarked Adama Traore to volley home.

Crystal Palace continues to climb the table and leapfrog over West Ham after a 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was Palace's hero, scoring the opening goal from 25 meters after a long pass from Eberechi Eze three minutes into the second half, and he assured all three points from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski brought down Eddie Nketiah.