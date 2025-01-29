Chinese Wang carves his name in X Games history

Chinese snowboarder Wang Ziyang went viral online on Saturday after executing a breathtaking triple front flip in the men's snowboard knuckle huck at the 2025 X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

Sitting in fourth place before his final run, the 21-year-old needed something spectacular to take the win. His stunning performance earned unanimous praise from the judges, propelling him past Switzerland's Patrick Hofmann (silver) and American Dusty Henricksen (bronze) to claim his first X Games gold.

The victory not only secured Wang his first X Games title but also made history as he became the first Chinese athlete to win this event.

"After winning, I kept replaying my run in my room, feeling secretly thrilled," he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in Urumqi County, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, his mother, Yang Xiuhua, was still at work when she heard the news and could not hide her excitement.

"He is a world champion now, and I couldn't be prouder," she said. "I was so happy, and I immediately sent him a message to celebrate. We are just an ordinary family from a small village, but we were able to raise a world champion."

Born in Pingxiliang Village, Urumqi County, Wang grew up in an area with abundant snow sports resources. Several ski resorts, mild temperatures, and calm conditions have earned it the title of China's "most comfortable ski resort," and his parents worked at one of the resorts.

"Since the ski resort provided some benefits for our employees, he would often go there with my husband from 4 years old," Yang recalled.

"By the time he was five, he could snowboard independently. At seven, he sneaked down Aiwen Avenue, a high-level slope, all by himself."

His potential was soon evident. For over a decade, the region has integrated winter sports like skiing and snowboarding into school activities. Wang's school was located near the slopes, giving students regular on-snow opportunities.

In 2011, Xinjiang's sports authorities formed the region's first snowboard halfpipe team, scouting talented young athletes from local schools. Wang's older cousin was selected, and Wang was devastated to learn he had not made the cut.

"He cried and packed his bags, insisting he wanted to go too," Yang said.

Despite being younger than other candidates, Wang's mother called the recruiters and took him to try out. After 10 days of training, the coaches made an exception, officially adding the eight-year-old to the team.

Under the guidance of his coaches, Wang's skills quickly improved, and by 2015 he joined China's national youth squad.

His breakthrough arrived in 2016, when the 13th National Winter Games were held in his home region of Xinjiang, marking his first major competition. Though still young and struggling against more experienced rivals, he set his sights firmly on the future.

"I will train hard and compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics," a 12-year-old Wang said at the time.

His dedication paid off. Wang secured a spot on China's national snowboard halfpipe team in 2017. By 2019, he captured gold at the national snowboard halfpipe championships and then took victory at the FIS Australia New Zealand Cup.

In early 2022, Wang qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics by finishing 11th in a snowboard halfpipe World Cup event at Mammoth Mountain, California. Competing on home soil, he placed 21st in Beijing.

Now armed with his X Games gold, Wang has been named to China's national team for the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 7-14.

"I will continue training hard and give my all in every competition," Wang said.