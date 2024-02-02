Biz / Auto

Tesla recalls nearly all its US vehicles in largest-ever such move

Reuters
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles, or nearly all of its electric vehicles in US, due to incorrect font sizes on warning lights, which increases the risk of a crash.
Reuters
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0

Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles, or nearly all of its electric vehicles in the United States, due to incorrect font sizes on warning lights, which increases the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

This is more than the 2.03 million vehicles Tesla recalled in the United States two months back, its biggest-ever such move at the time, to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

Tesla has been under the NHTSA's scanner for its autonomous driving aid that is intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane.

The latest recall includes vehicles across Tesla's various models, including the Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, the NHTSA said.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

Tesla began releasing an over-the-air software update on January 23, free of charge, to fix the issue, the regulator said.

The software update will increase the font size of the visual warning indicators for the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS).

The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requires warning indicators for vehicles equipped with hydraulic brakes to be at least 3.2 millimeters high.

The standard also requires contrasting colors for the written, visual warning and the background, with one of them being red.

Tesla's Cybertruck started receiving a software update to fix the issue for the units in production, the report added.

The recall is also the first for the new electric pickup truck model that Tesla started handing over to customers last November.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker's stores and service centers will be notified after January 31 and owners will get notification letters through mail, the report said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
Tesla
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     