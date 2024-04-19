NIO Power and SAIC-GM to interconnect charging network

Ti Gong

NIO Energy and SAIC-GM have reached an agreement on sharing charging networks.

SAIC-GM will be completely connected with NIO charging stations, covering highways, business districts, office areas, neighborhoods, scenic spots, hotels, and other densely populated areas, according to the agreement signed on Thursday.

NEV users of Cadillac and Buick under the SAIC-GM will soon be able to complete operations such as code-scanning for charging and ordering payments.

NIO opened its charging piles to all NEV users as it first started to construct the charging piles, with over 80 percent of its power serving users who do not own an NIO vehicle, convenient for all EV users.

So far, NIO has built 3,767 charging stations and 21,912 charging piles nationwide, making it the automotive brand that owns the most charging piles in the country.

In addition, SAIC-GM has continued to expand the charging network this year, cooperating with the industry's mainstream charging operators and automotive companies to provide owners with a high-quality charging system that covers airports, urban shopping plazas, tourist destinations, and highway service areas, among other places, according to SAIC-GM.

SAIC-GM's Ultium Airport Charging Service Center has been in operation at seven domestic airports – Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, Beijing Daxing Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Shenzhen Bao'an Airport and Chengdu Tianfu Airport.

Up to now, more than 600,000 charging terminals are available for cooperation nationwide, with a coverage rate of nearly 100 percent in prefecture-level cities.