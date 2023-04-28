Huawei posts revenue growth despite US sanctions

Despite facing strict US tech sanctions, Huawei has posted a growth in revenue in the first quarter, up 0.8 percent year on year.

Huawei reported on Friday that its revenue hit 132.1 billion yuan (US$19.15 billion) in the quarter, a 0.8 percent growth year on year.

It also posted profitability in the quarter as a net profit margin of 2.3 percent, the company said on its website.

The result is "in line with expectations" and Huawei will continue to invest more in R&D for high-quality development.

In an analyst conference held in April, Sabrina Meng, Huawei's deputy chairwoman, rotating chairwoman and CFO, said she was still optimistic for Huawei's performance in 2023.

"Digitalization is a blue ocean (or promising market) for the whole industry," Meng said. "Huawei will keep investing in domains like connectivity, computing, storage and cloud."