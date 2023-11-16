OPPO debuts its own 'GPT' model in Shanghai

OPPO, with over 600 million daily active users globally, released its own AI large language model, or LLM, and the next-generation operating system in Shanghai on Thursday,

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Chinese electronics giant OPPO released its own artificial intelligence large language model, or LLM, and the next-generation operating system in Shanghai on Thursday, making generative AI services accessible to more people, including millions of mobile phone users.



The AI LLM, called AndesGPT, is integrated in OPPO's new ColorOS 14 system, which also made its debut at the OPPO Developer Conference 2023 in Shanghai on Thursday.



OPPO's LLM has technical characteristics such as dialogue enhancement, personality assistance, and on-device and cloud collaboration, with core capabilities in four directions: knowledge, memory, tools and creation, the company said.



The name AndesGPT reminds people of ChatGPT, or chat generative pre-trained transformer, a buzzy and popular LLM-based chatbot developed by OpenAI.



OPPO, along with Chinese smartphone brand Vivo, aims to expand ChatGPT-like services in the cellphone sector, which covers more consumers and brings higher frequency usage. Vivo launched its X100 smartphone with on-device generative AI capabilities and features on Monday in Beijing.

It further "breaks down the barriers between data and services, and brings a new human-centric, intelligent and smooth new experience," OPPO said.



Meanwhile, OPPO also announced that it will set up a joint laboratory with the University of Science and Technology of China for AI research and cooperation programs with 45 universities globally.



Currently, OPPO has 600 million daily active users, with 320,000 developers globally.