Sinopec has built over 6,000 EV charging stations

  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-02
Chinese energy giant Sinopec has built over 6,000 charging stations in 370 cities across the country, providing efficient and fast charging services for electric vehicles.
  19:27 UTC+8, 2024-03-02

Chinese energy giant Sinopec has built over 6,000 charging stations in 370 cities across the country, providing efficient and fast charging services for electric vehicles (EV), the company said.

The company that has more than 30,000 refueling stations nationwide said it is seeking to further enrich its services for consumers through creating other business scenarios such as EV charging, shopping, catering, and car maintenance services with a view to improving customers' experiences.

According to the Ministry of Transport, China will further promote the construction of charging infrastructures to serve new energy vehicles better.

Vice Minister of Transport Wang Gang said in a press briefing Thursday that in 2024, the ministry aims to push forward the construction of 3,000 charging piles and 5,000 rechargeable parking spots in highway service areas in the country.

