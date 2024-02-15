Airbus revenues increase by 11% in 2023

Airbus revenues increased by 11 percent to 65.4 billion euros (US$70.2 billion) in 2023, with revenues in commercial aircraft up by 15 percent.

Airbus revenues increased by 11 percent to 65.4 billion euros (US$70.2 billion) in 2023, with revenues in commercial aircraft up by 15 percent, the European aircraft manufacturer said Thursday.

"In 2023 we recorded strong order intake across all our businesses and we delivered on our commitments. This was a significant achievement given the complexity of the operating environment," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.

Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, comprising 68 A220s, 571 A320 Family, 32 A330s and 64 A350s, marking an 11-percent increase in the number of units over 2022 when 661 units were delivered, according to its report of full-year 2023 results.

In 2023, Airbus Helicopters delivered 346 units, almost unchanged from the 344 units delivered in 2022, resulting in a 4 percent rise in revenues. Moreover, revenues of Airbus Defence and Space increased by 2 percent. A total of eight A400M military airlifters were delivered last year, in comparison to 10 units in 2022.

However, consolidated net income, or profits, fell by 11 percent to 3,789 million euros due to high special charges in the defence and aerospace division.

For 2024, the group said it "targets to achieve around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries" on the basis that "it assumes no additional disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, the Company's internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services."