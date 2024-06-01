﻿
Universal Music Group on song in Shanghai

  Ma Yue
  16:50 UTC+8, 2024-06-01
Global music entertainment industry leader Universal Music Group opens new company in Shanghai.
Global music giant Universal Music Group has opened a new company in Shanghai, aiming to dig deeper into the Chinese music market and enhance more diverse local music creation.

The newly established Universal Music (Shanghai) Entertainment Co. is located in Pudong's New Bund 31, a cultural and commercial complex.

Ti Gong

The new Universal Music (Shanghai) Entertainment Co. in Pudong's New Bund 31.

As a music entertainment industry leader, Universal Music Group not only has a huge cross-generational music library, but also a list of world's top pop stars like Taylor Swift and Kate Perry.

In the 2023 list of the world's top ten best-selling artists announced by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), artists under Universal Music occupy nine seats.

Ti Gong

Universal Music Group hopes to dig deeper into the Chinese music market.

"Shanghai is the birthplace of China's record industry and a world-renowned music and performing arts capital," said Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

"With the establishment of the new company, we look forward to exploring more exciting and diverse local music creations, providing Chinese music lovers with a richer music experience, and continuing to introduce Chinese music to the world."

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
