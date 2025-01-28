Boeing reports 4th quarter results with net loss, decreased revenue

The Boeing Company on Tuesday reported a revenue of 15.2 billion US dollars for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 31 percent drop compared to the same period of 2023.

The company's full-year 2024 revenue was 66.5 billion dollars, a 14 percent decrease year over year, and its generally accepted accounting principles loss per share was 5.5 dollars for the quarter, and 18.4 dollars for the full year.

Boeing recorded a net loss of 3.9 billion dollars for the quarter and about 11.8 billion dollars for the full year.

The company generated a negative 3.5 billion dollars of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and a negative 12.1 billion dollars of operating cash flow for the full year of 2024.

The company's debt was 53.9 billion dollars, down from 57.7 billion dollars at the beginning of the quarter, driven by the early repayment of a 3.5 billion-dollar bond originally maturing in 2025.

The company maintains access to credit facilities of 10.0 billion dollars, which remain undrawn.

The total company backlog at quarter end was 521 billion dollars.

During the quarter, the company delivered 57 commercial aircraft, a 64 percent decrease year-on-year, and secured net orders for 204 aircraft in the quarter.

For the full year, Boeing delivered 348 commercial airplanes, a decrease of 34 percent compared to the year 2023.