Nike to expand China-originated products globally

Leo Zhang
  12:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Nike President John Donahoe affirmed dedication to the Chinese market and commitment to introducing more innovative products developed in China and Shanghai to global markets.
Nike will leverage the setup of its China sports research lab to develop innovative, future-oriented products, President and Chief Executive John Donahoe told Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining in a meeting on Monday.

Donahoe emphasized Nike's commitment to introducing more creative and innovative products developed in China and Shanghai to global markets.

He affirmed Nike's long-term dedication to the Chinese market, aiming to better understand local consumer trends and strengthen partnerships in research and development, eco-friendly supply chains and cultural exchanges.

Chen welcomed Nike to capitalize on opportunities from Shanghai's urban transformation, consumption upgrading, and accelerated technological innovation. He encouraged Nike to increase investment and innovation in Shanghai, bringing more new products, experiences and technologies.

Chen added that Nike's extensive resources and strong brands position the company well to drive more product debuts, promote emerging sports projects, and enhance cultural exchanges in Shanghai.

