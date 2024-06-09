﻿
Biz / Company

Marriott International working to better environment

Marriott International will cooperate with the China Environmental Protection Foundation on the expansion of seagrass beds, safe drinking water, and protection of black soil.
Ti Gong

Protection of black soil by China Environmental Protection Foundation.

Marriott International will cooperate with the China Environmental Protection Foundation on the expansion of seagrass beds, campus safe drinking water, and protection of black soil, it was announced recently in Shanghai.

Under the plan, they will work to support the transformation of black soil to help maintain soil fertility in northeast China, as well as to protect and expand seagrass beds in Lingshui Li Autonomous County and Dongzhai Port Mangrove Nature Reserve in south China's Hainan Province.

The cooperation was revealed at the 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements which concluded on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Seagrass beds expansion by the China Environmental Protection Foundation.

At the expo, Marriott International showcased its efforts in responsible sourcing, food waste reduction and promoting recycling and reuse in China, its second-largest international market.

The hotel giant is leveraging artificial intelligence and big data to conduct detailed calculations and monitoring of food waste. Participating hotels have achieved an average of 65 per cent food waste reduction after at least four months of implementation.

It has also collaborated with vendors to re-purpose the recycling of plastic bottles into hotel uniforms, shoes and other items.

Ti Gong

Marriott's booth at the carbon neutrality expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
