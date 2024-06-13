Biz / Company

Company's gesture makes residents feel '5 years younger'

Father’s Day event at Songjiang Social Welfare Institution organized by Flyco, a leading razor manufacturer, celebrates fatherhood and raises awareness of caring for the elderly.
Ti Gong

Seniors enjoy a good shave and care during a celebration of Father's Day launched by Flyco.

A Father’s Day event at Songjiang Social Welfare Institution on June 12 offered seniors, especially the nursing home's male residents, free services, including shaves and hair styling, with some residents saying it cheered them up and made them feel five years younger.

The services were offered by Flyco, a private enterprise in Songjiang District that has become a leading razor manufacturer over the past two decades.

The company donated razors and hair dryers during the event for the around 200 residents to help with their daily maintenance for neat appearance.

“Fathers once battled the way for their families. Now as they get older, they are no longer our ‘almighty heroes.’ Through this event celebrating fatherhood, we hope to raise awareness from the general public on caring for our elderly parents and the seniors group. A small yet tender gesture will largely enrich their somewhat gray and lonely retired lives,” said Jin Wencai, general deputy chief of Flyco.

Professional stylists took part in the event and residents posed for pictures afterwards.

Ti Gong

Seniors at Songjiang Social Welfare Institution, after a shave and some styling, pose for a photo during a Father's Day celebration event.

Flyco, which makes electronic toothbrushes, also launched a free clinic for residents to stress the importance of taking care of their teeth.

“We’ve done some health checks before and may accept our health conditions and just let them be. But we still appreciate the attention Flyco paid to us today,” said a resident surnamed Xu, now in his 90s but still witty and wise.

Ti Gong

Doctor and nurse offer free clinic on tooth care for residents of the nursing home. They report the seniors have satisfying tooth conditions, as WHO categorizes seniors at or above 80 that have 20 functional teeth as having good tooth condition. Dentures are suggested for those having poorer conditions.

The company later visited Chengyi Nursing Home in downtown Putuo District and donated 100 sets of personal care appliances for residents.

Ti Gong

At Chengyi Nursing Home later in the day another ceremony celebrating Father's Day was launched. The downtown nursing home at Bldg 96, Lane 251, Zaoyang Road, is about a five-minute walk from Daduhe Road subway station of Metro Line 13 and 15. Operated by Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co, the facility is a model of smart nursing service powered by thorough medical support including general medical practice, internal medicine and traditional Chinese medicine.

Seniors attend a lecture on tooth care.

Ti Gong

Seniors receive gifts from Flyco shortly before Father's Day.

A private company aspiring to develop while committed to public welfare, Flyco funded a charity canteen for elderly single people in Wenzhou City in 2023; donated 2,000 sets of personal care goods for medical staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022; initiated Shanghai Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce Charity Foundation in 2020; and offered 6 million yuan (US$827,500) for reconstruction after a tornado struck the east coast of China in 2019.

It now has a nationally acknowledged industrial design center, a nationally certified lab, and more than 730 self-developed patents.

Last year, Flyco was 32nd on a list of China's top 100 private manufacturers. It also has won national and global design competition awards that include the AWE Award, and the iF Industrial Forum Design and Reddot Product Design awards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Songjiang
