Father’s Day event at Songjiang Social Welfare Institution organized by Flyco, a leading razor manufacturer, celebrates fatherhood and raises awareness of caring for the elderly.

Ti Gong

A Father’s Day event at Songjiang Social Welfare Institution on June 12 offered seniors, especially the nursing home's male residents, free services, including shaves and hair styling, with some residents saying it cheered them up and made them feel five years younger.

The services were offered by Flyco, a private enterprise in Songjiang District that has become a leading razor manufacturer over the past two decades.



The company donated razors and hair dryers during the event for the around 200 residents to help with their daily maintenance for neat appearance.

“Fathers once battled the way for their families. Now as they get older, they are no longer our ‘almighty heroes.’ Through this event celebrating fatherhood, we hope to raise awareness from the general public on caring for our elderly parents and the seniors group. A small yet tender gesture will largely enrich their somewhat gray and lonely retired lives,” said Jin Wencai, general deputy chief of Flyco.

Professional stylists took part in the event and residents posed for pictures afterwards.

Ti Gong

Flyco, which makes electronic toothbrushes, also launched a free clinic for residents to stress the importance of taking care of their teeth.



“We’ve done some health checks before and may accept our health conditions and just let them be. But we still appreciate the attention Flyco paid to us today,” said a resident surnamed Xu, now in his 90s but still witty and wise.

Ti Gong

The company later visited Chengyi Nursing Home in downtown Putuo District and donated 100 sets of personal care appliances for residents.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A private company aspiring to develop while committed to public welfare, Flyco funded a charity canteen for elderly single people in Wenzhou City in 2023; donated 2,000 sets of personal care goods for medical staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022; initiated Shanghai Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce Charity Foundation in 2020; and offered 6 million yuan (US$827,500) for reconstruction after a tornado struck the east coast of China in 2019.

It now has a nationally acknowledged industrial design center, a nationally certified lab, and more than 730 self-developed patents.

Last year, Flyco was 32nd on a list of China's top 100 private manufacturers. It also has won national and global design competition awards that include the AWE Award, and the iF Industrial Forum Design and Reddot Product Design awards.