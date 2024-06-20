AXA Hong Kong signs MoU with People's Insurance Company of China

AXA HK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the People's Insurance Company of China during the 2024 Lujiazui Forum.

AXA Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding on overseas partner cooperation with the People's Insurance Company of China at the 2024 Lujiazui Forum.

The signing marks the first strategic cooperation between France-founded AXA and the Chinese company in the global reinsurance business.

Echoing the theme of this year's forum: "Promoting world economic growth with high-quality financial development," a signing ceremony was also held for an MoU on the construction of the Shanghai International Reinsurance Center at the forum.