AXA Hong Kong signs MoU with People's Insurance Company of China

AXA HK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the People's Insurance Company of China during the 2024 Lujiazui Forum.
AXA Hong Kong signs MoU with People's Insurance Company of China
Ti Gong

A signing ceremony takes place of the Memorandum of Understanding for overseas institutions of the Shanghai International Reinsurance Registration and Trading Center.

AXA Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding on overseas partner cooperation with the People's Insurance Company of China at the 2024 Lujiazui Forum.

The signing marks the first strategic cooperation between France-founded AXA and the Chinese company in the global reinsurance business.

Echoing the theme of this year's forum: "Promoting world economic growth with high-quality financial development," a signing ceremony was also held for an MoU on the construction of the Shanghai International Reinsurance Center at the forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
