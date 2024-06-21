Amorepacific appoints new president for China

﻿
Taeho Park has assumed the role of President of Amorepacific China, succeeding Mike Hwang, and will oversee business development and management in one of the company's key markets.
Taeho Park has assumed the role of President of Amorepacific China, succeeding Mike Hwang, and will oversee business development and management in one of the company's key markets.

Taeho Park, president of Amorepacific China

Park has been with Amorepacific Group since 2000, where he played a key role in advancing the retail business and brand management. In 2022, he was appointed as the head of the Business Planning Department at the company's headquarters.

Hwang, who joined Amorepacific in 1999, took over as President of Amorepacific China on February 1, 2022, succeeding Charles Kao. Before this role, Hwang served as the General Manager of the Group's China Strategy and Innovation Department.

Amorepacific stated in a release that it anticipates Park leveraging his leadership and management expertise to guide the China business into a new phase of development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Follow Us

