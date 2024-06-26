﻿
Biz / Company

Adidas employees leave company after embezzlement investigation

Anonymous letter on social media claimed Chinese employee in charge of the marketing budget was involved in large-scale bribery while a manager is said to have received bribes.
German sportswear giant Adidas say two employees alleged of embezzlement have left the company following an internal investigation.

An anonymous letter emerged earlier this month on Chinese social media, claiming one of its Chinese employees in charge of Adidas' marketing budget was involved in large-scale bribery.

Another Adidas China manager is said to have received bribes in the forms of "millions in cash and physical items" from suppliers.

Adidas said in a press note on Wednesday it had invited internal and external agencies to carry out an in-depth investigation after receiving the complaint. It found that an employee had violated compliance rules, and had since left the company.

Another senior executive who was found to have fallen short of its leadership requirements and conduct protocol has also left.

The company stressed that it has zero tolerance of compliance violations.

Adidas said its internal investigation is still ongoing and at the same time it will strengthen employee training regarding internal compliance.

The incident will not change its investment and commitment in China and its sports marketing and promotional activities will go on as scheduled, it added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
