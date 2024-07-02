Pharmaceutical giant starts work on second Chinese site

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has started construction of its second production site in China with total investment at around 600 million yuan (US$84.6 million).



The Novartis China Haiyan Radioligand Manufacturing Site in neighbouring Zhejiang Province is the first radioligand site in China which is expected to expand the production and supply capacities of innovative radioligand therapies in China and globally.

It will serve the growing production demand alongside its existing facilities in the US, Spain and Italy.

The company said the new site at the Nuclear Technology Application (Isotope) Industrial Park in Haiyan County is set to be operational by 2026, adding to the drug giant's existing site in Beijing's Changping District set up in 1987.