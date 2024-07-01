McDonald's declares start of industrial park operations

McDonald's announced it has officially started operations at the McDonald's China Hubei Smart Food Industrial Park which has a combined investment of 1.5 billion yuan (US$206 million).

Jointly invested by McDonald's China and its four major suppliers – Bimbo QSR, XH Supply Chain, Tyson Foods Inc and Zidan – the newly-unveiled park is expected to become a strategic hub for the company in central and west China.

McDonald's China announced last year it aims to operate 10,000 restaurants by 2028, compared to around 6,000 in 2023.

The new industrial park covers over 300,000 square meters, with food production, packaging, and logistics under one roof, and it also includes a 25,000-square-meter automated warehouse for frozen, refrigerated, and dry goods.