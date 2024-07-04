Formula E seeks further fan engagement, announces new CMO
Formula E is seeking further engagement with fans for its future development with the announcement of a new chief marketing officer.
As the world's first net-zero all-electric motorsport series, Formula E celebrated its 10th anniversary this season, and held the inaugural Shanghai E-Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in May.
With one more double-header to go in London – the last two rounds of races in Season 10 – Formula E has appointed Ellie Norman to the role of CMO. She will replace Henry Chilcott after the end of the season.
Norman was the chief communications officer at English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United for two years. Before that, she had worked with Formula One as chief marketing and communications officer.
"I know her dynamic approach to brand development and fan engagement," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds. "The appointment is a strategic and important one for the business with Formula E's growing global fanbase and viewership."
Norman said she has been impressed with Formula E's single-minded objective to grow an entirely new fanbase centered around electric-powered racing, with technological innovation and sustainability at its core.
Dodds has stressed on multiple occasions the importance of China and Shanghai to Formula E's market expansion, given the number and promotion of electric vehicles in Shanghai.
The 2025 Formula E Shanghai E-Prix is scheduled for May 31 to June 1, 2025.