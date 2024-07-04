Formula E seeks further fan engagement, announces new CMO

Formula E is seeking further engagement with fans for its future development with the announcement of a new chief marketing officer.

As the world's first net-zero all-electric motorsport series, Formula E celebrated its 10th anniversary this season, and held the inaugural Shanghai E-Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in May.

With one more double-header to go in London – the last two rounds of races in Season 10 – Formula E has appointed Ellie Norman to the role of CMO. She will replace Henry Chilcott after the end of the season.