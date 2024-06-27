Sonova's newest group vice-president outlines China strategy

China is expected to maintain "relevant growth" as a market with enormous potential for hearing-care products and services, said Oliver Lux, newly appointed group vice president audiological care of Sonova Group.



Lux traveled to China immediately after the announcement of his appointment at the Swiss firm in June.

"China is not yet the world's largest market of hearing care, but it is no doubt an extremely important market for us," Lux said. "We are not in the business of just making the world around you louder, but in helping you to connect with the world."

To stay better connected with targeted customers is also a main strategy for Sonova, which accelerates the expansion of its retail store network to get in touch with more people outside clinics.

In China, Sonova acquired HYSOUND Group in December of 2022. The move has brought Sonova around 200 audiological care retail stores with a network covering more than 70 cities in 20 provinces.