﻿
Biz / Company

Sonova's newest group vice-president outlines China strategy

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Gong Jiaxin
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
Oliver Lux says that raising awareness about hearing is key to higher product penetration in the Chinese market, as it's not yet on the level of many other high growth countries
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Gong Jiaxin
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

China is expected to maintain "relevant growth" as a market with enormous potential for hearing-care products and services, said Oliver Lux, newly appointed group vice president audiological care of Sonova Group.

Lux traveled to China immediately after the announcement of his appointment at the Swiss firm in June.

"China is not yet the world's largest market of hearing care, but it is no doubt an extremely important market for us," Lux said. "We are not in the business of just making the world around you louder, but in helping you to connect with the world."

To stay better connected with targeted customers is also a main strategy for Sonova, which accelerates the expansion of its retail store network to get in touch with more people outside clinics.

In China, Sonova acquired HYSOUND Group in December of 2022. The move has brought Sonova around 200 audiological care retail stores with a network covering more than 70 cities in 20 provinces.

Sonova's newest group vice-president outlines China strategy
Ti Gong

A Sonova retail store in Shanghai combining AudioNova and HYSOUND in one site

"Raising awareness about hearing is key to enabling higher product penetration in the Chinese market, as it's not yet on the level of many other high growth countries," Lux said.

As important is establishing an intimate and long-term relationship with customers.

"We have to lower barriers to hearing care, create opportunities of encounter, and showcase people that they have choices," Lux said.

As a high-tech firm, Sonova offers a wide range of products to meet different demand. At the Shanghai retail store, many of them are put on the shelves, including one that is completely hidden in the ear to make people comfortable with the wearing.

Also, Sonova will keep introducing the "experience room" to its Chinese retail stores, allowing people to share virtual experiences of hearing impairment. There are currently three such rooms in China, and 60 globally.

Sonova's newest group vice-president outlines China strategy
Ti Gong

Oliver Lux, newly appointed group vice president audiological care of Sonova Group

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     