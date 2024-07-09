﻿
PwC appoints Daniel Li as Asia Pacific and China Chairman

SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0
Daniel Li has been appointed as the Chairman of PwC Asia Pacific and China, marking the first time a leader from the Chinese mainland has headed one of the Big Four firms in China.
SHINE
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-10

Daniel Li has succeeded Raymund Chao as the Chairman of PwC Asia Pacific and China, marking the first time a leader from the Chinese mainland has headed one of the Big Four firms in China.

PwC appoints Daniel Li as Asia Pacific and China Chairman

Daniel Li, chairman of PwC Asia Pacific and China

Li has been with PwC China for over 30 years, joining as one of the firm's first recruits from the Chinese mainland in 1993. His dedication and expertise have been evident throughout his career, leading to his promotion to partner in 2004.

As an assurance partner, Li has showcased his extensive knowledge and experience in handling the complexities of initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and both inbound and outbound transactions for a wide range of multinational corporations, privately-owned enterprises, and state-owned enterprises.

Li is a Senior Practice Member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA). In recognition of his significant contributions, he received the National Advanced Accountant Award from the Ministry of Finance in 2015, becoming the first professional from a Big Four firm to receive this honor.

Source: SHINE
﻿
