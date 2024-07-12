Miguel Faustino to take over as president of Thermo Fisher China

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced that Miguel Faustino will take over from Hann Pang as president of Thermo Fisher China starting from August 1 this year.

Faustino is currently president of the Chemical Analysis Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

He joined Thermo Fisher in 2013 and has held various senior global leadership positions within the company.

"I am honored to take over this important position and I look forward to working closely with the China team and local partners as we aim to introduce a wider range of solutions and services to the market," he said.



Faustino holds a bachelor's degree from Boston College and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He will be relocating to Shanghai with his family.