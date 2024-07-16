McDonald's reaches historic milestone in Shanghai

McDonald's opened its 500th outlet in Shanghai on Tuesday, with plans to open a total of around 80 outlets in the city this year.

The new store is located near the Shangcheng Road Metro station in the Pudong New Area.

McDonald's new store openings in China, particularly in Shanghai, have increased in recent years as the company has deepened its localization efforts.

McDonald's China headquarters are located in Shanghai, which currently has the most outlets in the country.

Luo Wei, senior general manager of Shanghai McDonald's, stated that the city's favorable business environment has sparked a surge in new openings.

He added that the chain plans to expand into more community neighborhoods in addition to opening new outlets in downtown areas.

McDonald's China plans to operate 10,000 outlets by 2028, up from roughly 6,000 in 2023.

Yum's KFC has a significantly larger footprint in China, with more than 10,000 locations as of the end of last year.