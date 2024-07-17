Herbalife expects China to become its largest market

China is expected to double the size of Herbalife's India market in about five years, which is currently its largest in terms of sales, Herbalife President Stephan Gratziani said in Shanghai.

The United States-based nutrition product manufacturer is confident in the Chinese market given the growth potential in the country's health and well-being sector.

"In 5-7 years, China is expected to double the size of our India market, which is currently its largest market in terms of sales followed by the US and Mexico," Gratziani said in a recent interview.

Currently, Herballife service providers operate about 3,200 community health-care and nutritional advisory clubs in China, and the number could grow significantly in the coming years given the potential, especially in lower tier cities.