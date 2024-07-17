﻿
Johnson & Johnson China announces Edward Zhou as new president of MedTech

Edward Zhou, who will take over on July 25, has nearly three decades of experience at Johnson & Johnson, having joined the brand's consumer products unit in 1992.
Johnson & Johnson China has announced Edward Zhou will become president of MedTech in China as of July 25.

Zhou will report to Vishnu Karla, chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech Asia Pacific, and will also be a member of the Johnson & Johnson MedTech Asia Pacific's leadership team.

Zhou has nearly three decades of experience at Johnson & Johnson, having joined the brand's consumer products unit in 1992, and has since taken a series of leadership roles in the consumer goods division as well as the surgical products units.

He joined American lifescience conglomerate Danaher and served as Cytiva's China president since 2021.

His predecessor, Will Song, gave notice of his resignation in April of this year but will stay with the division until September 30 to ensure a smooth handover.

Song has lead the MedTech division in China since 2015 and also acted as the president of Johnson & Johnson China since 2018.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
