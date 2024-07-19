﻿
AP Beauty opened its first Chinese mainland store in Shanghai this week

Amorepacific's high-functional skincare brand AP Beauty has opened its first Chinese mainland store at the downtown Jiuguang Department Store in Jing'an District.
Ti Gong

AP Beauty opened its first Chinese mainland store in Shanghai to tap into the growing demand for high-end skincare and aesthetic medicine.

Amorepacific's high-functional skincare brand AP Beauty opened its first Chinese mainland store this week, tapping into the growing demand for high-end skincare and aesthetic medicine.

The new store at the downtown Jiuguang Department Store in Jing'an District marks the brand's latest physical expansion since new stores were opened in South Korea and China's Hong Kong earlier this year.

"We feel the Chinese beauty market is full of vibrancy with very upbeat consumer sentiment, and we're dedicated to further product and formula development efforts to better suit the local market," said AP Beauty Global General Manager JongHa Kim.

The rapid growth of China's beauty market, and the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of Chinese consumers provide unprecedented opportunities for its brands, he said.

The company says it believes medical skincare demand has huge growth potential in the domestic market with increasing awareness for scientific formula and effective ingredients, and Shanghai's new opening is also a significant step for its further expansion plans into the global market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
