Philips appoints new chief region leader in China

Royal Philips has appointed Liu Ling as Chief Region Leader for Philips Greater China, succeeding Andy Ho.
Philips appoints new chief region leader in China

Liu Ling, Chief Region Leader for Philips Greater China

Royal Philips has appointed Liu Ling as Chief Region Leader for Philips Greater China. She joins Philips' Executive Committee, reporting directly to CEO Roy Jakobs, succeeding Andy Ho, who is retiring.

Liu has been with Philips since 1998, holding various roles across Greater China, the Netherlands, and North America. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer in Greater China, following her tenure as Head of Finance for Philips in North America.

Her achievements include driving execution, enhancing performance, developing teams, and delivering significant value to customers and partners. She is deeply committed to delivering quality care and advancing sustainable healthcare in China.

Liu holds a master's in finance and control from Maastricht University, a master's in management engineering from Shanghai University, and a bachelor's in physics from Zhejiang University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Philips
