Goodyear offers career counseling to selected students

As part of its corporate social duty, Goodyear invited 16 top junior high school students from Yunnan Laowo Town High School to give them advice on future careers.
Goodyear personnel and students from Yunnan Laowo Town Junior High School pose for a group photo.

Goodyear hosted a career coaching camp for rural students on July 19.

As part of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's corporate social responsibility initiative, the Dream Summer Camp gave 16 exceptional junior high school students from Yunnan Laowo Town the chance to visit Goodyear's Asia Pacific office and get in-depth career coaching sessions.

The company supports the next generation with career mentoring and horizon-broadening activities in keeping with its business culture of social responsibility for a better future.

"At Goodyear, we firmly believe in the power of education and the significance of instilling ambition in our youth," said Nathaniel Madarang, president of Goodyear Asia Pacific.

“Our students received valuable counseling from Goodyear volunteers about their careers, which is indeed a rare and valuable learning opportunity for all of us,” said Yunnan Laowo Town Junior High School Vice Principal Zhao Wen.

Goodyear, one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, employs 71,000 people in 22 countries and has two innovation centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmarberg, Luxembourg.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
