Global real estate services provider JLL names Anny Zhang as China CEO

Global real estate services firm JLL has promoted Anny Zhang to CEO for China, effective September 1, 2024.
Global real estate services firm JLL has appointed Anny Zhang as CEO for China, effective September 1, 2024.

Based in Shanghai, Zhang will lead JLL’s business on the Chinese mainland, focusing on growth, operational excellence, client relationships, and strengthening the firm‘s market position.

Zhang joined JLL as a manager in 2007, advancing through senior roles. In 2021, she became Managing Director for East China, and in 2023, she was promoted to lead JLL’s China Leasing business. She has played an important role in building strong relationships with key clients and local governments and has driven technology initiatives like DiChanDaDang, the online office leasing marketplace.

In addition to this leadership change, Alex Barnes, currently Managing Director for Hong Kong and Macau, will also oversee JLL Taiwan.

This year, JLL celebrates 30 years of operation in the mainland. As the Chinese economy evolves, Zhang sees significant opportunities to leverage technology and global scale to assist Chinese and multinational clients in buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in real estate.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
